Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD

Cardiology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Care Consultants
    13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 815-2484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2020
    My 1st visit with Dr. Aggarwal, he introduced and told me a little bit about himself. He gave me a run down of my medical history and a designed plan for me. I was impressed. I thought; "this is a doctor that have his patient's best interest in mind." Dr. Aggarwal's intention is to give/get the best possible medical attention for his patients. He is not intimidated and will not hesitate to send his patients outside his office to another doctor for evaluation/treatment if needed. From my experience with Dr. Aggarwal, His goal is to give/get treatment to extend or and improve the quality of life for his patients. He has been honest and straightforward with me regarding my condition and treatment. i will recommend Dr. Aggarwal to anyone I know who needs cardiac attention. Linda A. Blackmon
    Linda A. Blackmon — Jun 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558553016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aggarwal’s profile.

    Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

