Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care Consultants13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aggarwal?
My 1st visit with Dr. Aggarwal, he introduced and told me a little bit about himself. He gave me a run down of my medical history and a designed plan for me. I was impressed. I thought; "this is a doctor that have his patient's best interest in mind." Dr. Aggarwal's intention is to give/get the best possible medical attention for his patients. He is not intimidated and will not hesitate to send his patients outside his office to another doctor for evaluation/treatment if needed. From my experience with Dr. Aggarwal, His goal is to give/get treatment to extend or and improve the quality of life for his patients. He has been honest and straightforward with me regarding my condition and treatment. i will recommend Dr. Aggarwal to anyone I know who needs cardiac attention. Linda A. Blackmon
About Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558553016
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.