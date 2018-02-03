Overview

Dr. Ashim Kumar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Western Fertility Institute in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.