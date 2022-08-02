Dr. Ashima Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashima Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashima Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Kumar Eye Institute4940 Hazelwood Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40214 Directions (502) 463-3879Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kumar Eye Institute1348 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 463-3878MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
she was great with r daughter very inpressed
About Dr. Ashima Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073509592
- Chldrns Meml Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
