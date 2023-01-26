See All Urologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Ashima Singal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ashima Singal, MD

Urology
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Rock Hill, SC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ashima Singal, MD

Dr. Ashima Singal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. 

Dr. Singal works at Carolina Urology Partners in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Singal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Urology Partners Pllc
    1780 Medical Park Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 327-1116
  2. 2
    12610 N Community House Rd Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 752-3760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Bladder Function Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Bladder Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Singal?

Jan 26, 2023
I find doctor Singal to be very humble and down-to-earth as a doctor and she is willing to listen to your concerns and answer questions. She shares her opinion and diagnosis but does not push anything on you against your will. I have had 2 successful procedures done by her and would recommend her to anyone.
Alan E. — Jan 26, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ashima Singal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashima Singal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singal to family and friends

Dr. Singal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Singal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashima Singal, MD.

About Dr. Ashima Singal, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194117226
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Singal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ashima Singal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.