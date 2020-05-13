Overview

Dr. Ashiq Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Antelope Valley Endocrinology in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.