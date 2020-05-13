Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashiq Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashiq Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Antelope Valley Endocrinology43723 20th St W Ste 204, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 949-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to him for many years now and he will tell you just like it is...that is what a doctor should do. Today so many people want you to sugar coat it and then blame him because treatment did not work when they did not follow what he said. His office staff are among the best around always friendly and smiling just want you want to see looking back at you. Most people do not like going to any doctor office so having a friendly staff makes it easier. If you are one of the people that fell you can cheat and not follow his directions and want someone to baby you then he is not the guy for you...but if you want a doctor that will tell you straight up you are messing up and you are willing to follow his instructions then he and his office are the place for you...
About Dr. Ashiq Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376542811
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
