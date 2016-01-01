Overview

Dr. Ashir Wahab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Wahab works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.