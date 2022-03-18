Overview

Dr. Ashis Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Pulse Cardiology in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.