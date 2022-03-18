Dr. Ashis Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashis Mukherjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashis Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Pulse Cardiology399 E Highland Ave Ste 307, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-7400
Pulse Cardiology - Riverside6950 Brockton Ave Ste 1, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 684-6464
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Today I had my first ever appointment with a cardiologist. As a 70 year old woman with a few encounters with life threatening situations I have been helped in the past by a number of surgeons and specialists. So I speak from experience. Dr. Mukherjee was especially attentive, professional and kind. I had to wait 45 minutes past my scheduled appointment time but I have found this to be the current state of affairs throughout the medical profession. There are simply not enough doctors. I feel very confident that I am in the best of hands in having Dr. Mukherjee taking care of my cardiovascular health needs.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1487708343
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- New York/Cornell
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukherjee speaks Arabic, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.