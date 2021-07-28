Dr. Ashish Adi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Adi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Adi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Adi works at
Locations
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. ADI supervised my wife's case while at the Intensive Care Unit of the LEE HEALTH PARK during the month of July 2021. I would not hesitate to share, that he probably was the most instrumental Doctor in helping her get by a very serious medical situation that could have ended fatally if not for him.
About Dr. Ashish Adi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1477500338
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Govt Med Coll
Dr. Adi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adi works at
Dr. Adi speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adi.
