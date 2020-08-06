Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD
Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Bhattacharya's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Plus, A.K. Bhattacharya MD, FACS55 Schanck Rd Ste A-4, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-1033Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Bhattacharya for 17 years. His work is second to none. Promptly returns phone calls and I would highly recommend him if you're considering surgery. The office staff was very friendly and I was seen at the time of my appointment. Follow up care was excellent as well
About Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1467427807
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattacharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattacharya speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.