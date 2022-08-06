Overview of Dr. Ashish Jain, MD

Dr. Ashish Jain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Surgery) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.