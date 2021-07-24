Overview of Dr. Ashish Malhotra, MD

Dr. Ashish Malhotra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at Southern Calif Primary Medical in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.