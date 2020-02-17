Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai St. Luke's- Roosevelt|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
Dr. Padnani works at
Locations
-
1
Renee Comizio MD LLC435 South St Ste 360, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 437-5739Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery1125 US Highway 22 Ste 280, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 705-1963
-
3
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery - Martinsville1973 Washington Valley Rd Ste 2, Martinsville, NJ 08836 Directions (973) 437-5896
-
4
Morristown Medical Center-ambulatry Surg Ctr111 Madison Ave Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 437-5880
-
5
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery183 High St Ste 1500, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 437-5765Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padnani?
He was kind, knowledgeable and extremely patient with me I had a very positive experience. My surgery went well. I love this Dr.
About Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Sindhi
- 1912135583
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai St. Luke's- Roosevelt|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|Upstate Medical University
- General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padnani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padnani works at
Dr. Padnani speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Sindhi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Padnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.