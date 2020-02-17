See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai St. Luke's- Roosevelt|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center

Dr. Padnani works at Practice Associates Medical Group in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ, Martinsville, NJ and Newton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Renee Comizio MD LLC
    435 South St Ste 360, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5739
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
    1125 US Highway 22 Ste 280, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-1963
  3. 3
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery - Martinsville
    1973 Washington Valley Rd Ste 2, Martinsville, NJ 08836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5896
  4. 4
    Morristown Medical Center-ambulatry Surg Ctr
    111 Madison Ave Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5880
  5. 5
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
    183 High St Ste 1500, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5765
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2020
    He was kind, knowledgeable and extremely patient with me I had a very positive experience. My surgery went well. I love this Dr.
    Barbara Puebla — Feb 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD
    About Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Sindhi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912135583
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai St. Luke's- Roosevelt|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
    Residency
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Padnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Padnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padnani.

