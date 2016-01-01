Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1759
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053421636
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.