Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from Br Ambedkar Med College Bangamore India and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Horizon Medical Center in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Medical Center
    1301 N Plum Grove Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 (847) 490-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Mar 08, 2019
    Excellent Doctor. Very good diagnosis. We relly felt comfortable talking to doc and analysis he did, medication and point related to recovery. Excellent....10 ON 10
    About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083625909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Suburban Health Care Oak Park Il
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shri Krishna Hospital India
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Br Ambedkar Med College Bangamore India
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rptp Science College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Horizon Medical Center in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

