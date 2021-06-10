Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute39 Congress St Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 486-0181
2
Ashish B. Patel, MD INC800 Fairmount Ave Ste 220, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 486-0181
3
Robert Siew MD A Medical Corporation10 Congress St Ste 155, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 521-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have a fairly fringe problem (broadly under the umbrella of “paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea”) and Dr. Patel was the first doctor to be thorough, knowledgeable and not flippant about it. I’m relieved to finally be under quality care.
About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1104023977
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
