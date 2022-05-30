Overview of Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Patel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.