Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
2
Monmouth Cardiology Associates215 Brighton Ave Ste C, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 222-5143
3
Monmouth Cardiology Associates301 Bingham Ave Ste C, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 663-0300
4
Cary Location - Complex Arrhythmia600 New Waverly Pl Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2580
5
Heart & Vascular - Vascular Surgery - Raleigh Campus3000 New Bern Ave Ste 1130, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-7600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
Cardiology Wakemed North Hospital10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 307, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 847-3164
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome cardiologist.
About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831366731
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
