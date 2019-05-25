Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ, Ocean, NJ, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.