Dr. Ashish Sadhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashish Sadhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Insitute of Scottsdale10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Phoenix Office3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 307-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sadhu is Intent on giving the best care and solving your medical cardiology problem. Knows his stuff and follows up when necessary. His assistant Kim , also well trained and educated, takes the time to answer all your questions and concerns. That is a plus in today's medical world. They instill confidence in the patient that they are looking out for your best interest. I would recommend Dr.Sadhu to anyone with an afib problem. The only thing I would recommend to them is that they have more fun.
About Dr. Ashish Sadhu, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1124218607
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Arizona
- Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Medical College
- Cardiac Electrophysiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadhu works at
Dr. Sadhu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sadhu speaks Hindi and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhu.
