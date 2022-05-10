Overview

Dr. Ashish Sadhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Sadhu works at Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.