Dr. Ashish Sangal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Sangal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Sangal, MD
Dr. Ashish Sangal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Sangal works at
Dr. Sangal's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sangal?
He was as my doctor in 2016 and he is a great compassionate physician. He takes the time to explain what is going on and answers all of your questions fully.
About Dr. Ashish Sangal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1043541576
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangal accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sangal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.