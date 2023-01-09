Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD
Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Stanford Health Care.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 279-4058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr. Sarraju may be the most attentive physician I have ever had contact with. Not only does he listen to concerns, but he also thoroughly explains test results and reasons behind any medication he recommends. He also responds to emails/questions in a timely manner. I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1457779878
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
- Stanford Health Care
Dr. Sarraju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarraju accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.