Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD

Hematology
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD

Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Saxena works at Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Saxena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr. Saxena is very caring and knowledgeable with the next generation sequencing information from the tumor. He spent time to provide the best treatment plan for personalized medicine. He explained the possible side effects and he manages to minimize them. We are blessed to under his care.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD
    About Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1578882858
