Dr. Ashish Shah, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashish Shah, MD

Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Respiratory Center For Children in Morristown, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Goryeb Childrens Hospital - Department of Pedia
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 971-4142
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Goryeb Children's Hosp Pediatric Subspecialty Offi
    579 Cranbury Rd Ste H, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (973) 971-4096
    Respiratory Center for Children
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 (973) 971-4142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Apnea
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Asthma in Children
Asthma-Related Cough
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Exercise-Induced Asthma
High Triglycerides
Hip Cancer
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Dr. Shah was amazing. Very knowledgeable. The nurse I spoke with was extremely rude and not helpful.
    About Dr. Ashish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003880329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Riley Hosp for Chldn, IN University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riley Hosp for Children-Ind U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

