Overview of Dr. Ashish Shah, MD

Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.