Overview

Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Digestive Diseases Consultants in Bourbonnais, IL with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.