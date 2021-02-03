Overview

Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Sharma works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.