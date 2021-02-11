Dr. Ashish Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Shukla, MD
Dr. Ashish Shukla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Heart Specialists of Central Jersey LLP901 W Main St # 106, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 866-0018
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
It is very surprising there are no reviews for Dr.Ashish Shuka. Dr. Sukhla is an excellent cardiologist and Electrophysiology. Dr. Shukla is affiliated with RWJBarnabas Health medical group and RWJUH New Brunswick. I met him for both my parent at the Heart Heart Specialists of Central Jersey, in Freehold. Dr. Shukla is very personable, Knowledgeable and confident. He answers all the questions and puts the patient as ease. He is engaged throughout in the issue patient is discussing. I felt his approach towards the heart condition is conservative which is what I prefer for my Parents. Both my parents are not fluent in English so I always accompany to represent their issues to the Dr and Dr.Shukla did not have any problem with that. I did not feel rushed at all. I feel comfortable having Dr.Shukla as my Father's Cardiologist. I will recommend Dr.Shukla as one of the best cardiologist in the Freehold area. The Facility is freehold is a very busy one but I had good experience b
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366674889
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
