Dr. Ashish Singhal, MD

Transplant Surgery
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ashish Singhal, MD

Dr. Ashish Singhal, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HIMALAYAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (H.I.M.S.) and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Singhal works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant and Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd # 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Ashish Singhal, MD

  • Transplant Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1588953392
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HIMALAYAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (H.I.M.S.)
Hospital Affiliations

  • Tampa General Hospital

