Overview

Dr. Ashish Thekdi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Thekdi works at Charlotte Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.