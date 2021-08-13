Dr. Ashish Thekdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thekdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Thekdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Thekdi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Thekdi works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Gastro- Ballantyne15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 377-0246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thekdi?
Recently had my colonoscopy with Dr. Thekdi. He was great, very calm and put me at ease. I was really nervous prior to the procedure, but the entire staff treated me with great care and compassion. When I woke up, didn't even realize they had had already done the procedure. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a great GI doc.
About Dr. Ashish Thekdi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1568584688
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thekdi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thekdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thekdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thekdi works at
Dr. Thekdi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thekdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thekdi speaks Gujarati.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thekdi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thekdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thekdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thekdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.