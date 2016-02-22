Dr. Ashish Tikotekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikotekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Tikotekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Tikotekar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / MAHARASHTRA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T is a very caring, thorough doctor. He has been a blessing to our family in caring for my mother!
About Dr. Ashish Tikotekar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1982933909
Education & Certifications
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / MAHARASHTRA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tikotekar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tikotekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikotekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikotekar.
