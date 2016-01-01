Dr. Ashish Tiwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Tiwari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Tiwari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Locations
-
1
Graves Gilbert Clinic484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 284-3420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiwari?
About Dr. Ashish Tiwari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104119171
Education & Certifications
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiwari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiwari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Dr. Tiwari has seen patients for Anemia, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.