Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD

Neurology
3.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD

Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College|N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Trivedi works at Northwest Neurology and Electrodiagnostic Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Neurology and Electrodiagnostic Center
    125 3rd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony
    21525 State Route 410 E Ste A, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Trivedi was kind and thorough and ordered necessary tests. There was minimal wait time for appointments. Office staff were friendly and responsive in a timely manner.
    krismn — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1134177413
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College|N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
    • Multicare Covington Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
    • Valley Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

