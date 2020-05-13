Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD
Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College|N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Northwest Neurology and Electrodiagnostic Center125 3rd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony21525 State Route 410 E Ste A, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Trivedi was kind and thorough and ordered necessary tests. There was minimal wait time for appointments. Office staff were friendly and responsive in a timely manner.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1134177413
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College|N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- St. Anne Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
