Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD

Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Udeshi works at Florida Pain Institute in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL, Melbourne, FL and Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udeshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain Institute
    595 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 101, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 784-8211
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Institute - Palm Bay
    490 Centre Lake Dr NE Ste 200B, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 784-8211
  3. 3
    Viera
    8075 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 259-8993
  4. 4
    Florida Pain
    5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 784-8211
  5. 5
    Melbourne
    307 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 729-8223
  6. 6
    Titusville
    7455 S Us Highway 1, Titusville, FL 32780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 784-8211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891968079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udeshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udeshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udeshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Udeshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udeshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udeshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udeshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

