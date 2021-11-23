Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udeshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD
Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Udeshi works at
Dr. Udeshi's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Pain Institute595 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 101, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 784-8211
-
2
Florida Pain Institute - Palm Bay490 Centre Lake Dr NE Ste 200B, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 784-8211
-
3
Viera8075 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 259-8993
-
4
Florida Pain5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 784-8211
-
5
Melbourne307 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-8223
-
6
Titusville7455 S Us Highway 1, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 784-8211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udeshi?
Dr Udeshi has been a great Dr to me ever since we moved to FL. I'm so very happy with him! He listens & pays attention to everything you say. Won't go to anybody else!
About Dr. Ashish Udeshi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891968079
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udeshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udeshi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udeshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udeshi works at
Dr. Udeshi speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Udeshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udeshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udeshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udeshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.