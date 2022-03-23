Dr. Ashish Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Verma, MD
Dr. Ashish Verma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Verma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Center PC2177 Auburn Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48317 Directions (586) 737-7520
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
Staff is great! They ask if you have any concerns or questions. Caring
About Dr. Ashish Verma, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1649238213
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.