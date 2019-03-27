Overview of Dr. Ashish Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Ashish Wadhwa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Rancho Ear Nose & Throat in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.