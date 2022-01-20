See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Ashit Jain, MD

Interventional Cardiology
2.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashit Jain, MD

Dr. Ashit Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at California Cardiovascular Consultants and Medical Associates (CCCMA) in Fremont, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    We Care Hospice Inc
    2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 351-6363
  2. 2
    CCCMA Occupational Clinic and Urgernt Care
    27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 264-4046
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sanjay & Archana Bindra Mds Inc.
    175 N Jackson Ave Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 272-1600
  4. 4
    We Care Home Care and Hospice Inc.
    3077 STEVENSON BLVD, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 438-9154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 20, 2022
    Since my grandparents don't have a computer they have asked me to rate Dr Jain for them. My grandma has been seeing Dr Jain for 16 years. Without him she would not be here. Dr Jain is the only doctor she will see unless he refers her to someone else outside his specialty. My grandpa has also seen Dr Jain for many years and has had the same care. To them Dr Jain is the best doctor.
    Rose A. — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ashit Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1154344919
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashit Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

