Overview of Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD

Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Vijapura works at Ashit K Vijapura MD PA in Plant City, FL with other offices in Dade City, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.