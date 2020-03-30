Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijapura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD
Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Vijapura's Office Locations
Ashit K Vijapura MD PA107 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-1496
- 2 802 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste D, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-1496
Premier Community Healthcare Group Inc37944 Pasco Ave, Dade City, FL 33525 Directions (352) 518-2000
Dorothy T Christman MD Pl2114 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (352) 518-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great, take care of my health
About Dr. Ashit Vijapura, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053367847
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vijapura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijapura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijapura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijapura has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijapura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijapura. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijapura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijapura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijapura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.