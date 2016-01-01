Overview of Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD

Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Talsania works at CONNECTICUT ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.