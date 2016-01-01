Dr. Talsania has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD
Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Talsania's Office Locations
Connecticut Oncology & Hematology Llp200 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 482-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashita Talsania, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942464276
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talsania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Talsania has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Talsania. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talsania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talsania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talsania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.