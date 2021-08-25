Overview of Dr. Ashith Mally, MD

Dr. Ashith Mally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Mally works at Preferred Primary Care Physicians in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Carnegie, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.