Overview

Dr. Ashkan Attaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Attaran works at Kaweah Medical Health in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.