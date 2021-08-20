Overview of Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD

Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Bahrani works at Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services, LLC in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.