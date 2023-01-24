Overview of Dr. Ashkan Farhadi, MD

Dr. Ashkan Farhadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Farhadi works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.