Dr. Ashkan Ghorbani, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Southeast Dermatology4419 CRENSHAW RD, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 991-5944
Dr. Ghorbani is exceptional! I visited him for a second opinion regarding scarring from a laser face peel done by another doctor. I am an attorney and had a friend, a doctor, with me to listen to options I might have to avoid significant scarring. Dr. Ghorbani was honest, direct, and answered our questions. He even followed up a couple days later with specialists I might contact for additional information. Dr. Ghorbani is 5 stars!!!
- 30 years of experience
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ghorbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghorbani has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghorbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorbani.
