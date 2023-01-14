Overview of Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD

Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Lahiji works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.