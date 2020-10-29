Dr. Ashkan Lashkari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashkari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Lashkari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashkan Lashkari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Wellness Oncology and Hematology7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 330, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 791-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lashkari is a truly EXCELLENT doctor; thoughtful, compassionate, well-spoken and very knowledgeable. I switch from another oncologist to him and it was one of the best things I have done in my ongoing treatment for breast cancer. Totally recommend!
About Dr. Ashkan Lashkari, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Persian
- 1528284627
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Lashkari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lashkari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashkari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lashkari has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lashkari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lashkari speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lashkari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashkari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lashkari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lashkari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.