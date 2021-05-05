See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Ashkan Naraghi, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashkan Naraghi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Naraghi works at Cedars Sinai Internal Medicine in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialists Ambulatory Surgery Center
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310) 691-1138
    Samuel Ross, MD
    8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 635, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310) 652-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Appendicitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 05, 2021
    Wonderful doctor and staff. I have been dealing with asthma for several years and I have finally found a pulmonologist that really cares and listens. I’m confident in his advice and expertise.
    J. Karr — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Ashkan Naraghi, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, French and Persian
    • 1982813630
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashkan Naraghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naraghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naraghi works at Cedars Sinai Internal Medicine in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Naraghi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naraghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naraghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naraghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

