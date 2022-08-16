Overview of Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD

Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Pirouz works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.