Dr. Ashkan Sefaradi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashkan Sefaradi, MD
Dr. Ashkan Sefaradi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.
Dr. Sefaradi works at
Dr. Sefaradi's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Playa Vista Medical Offices5300 Mcconnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (833) 574-2273
Kaiser Permanente5620 Mesmer Ave, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (323) 823-8543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Kaiser Permanente
Really appreciated Dr. Sefaradi’s explanation of my condition, and how to remedy it. He took his time explaining things to me in terms that I could understand and really understood that I was nervous and made me feel comfortable and heard. I appreciated that more than anything. He also knew way more than the countless other doctors I’ve seen, and demonstrated this to me by using simple terms to explain a very complex disease process. He also called me a few days later to explain all my lab results and how they related to my symptoms, and prescribed both allopathic medications and told me holistic ways to treat the origin of my conditions. This doctor just gets people and medicine in a way that I wish all doctors would.
About Dr. Ashkan Sefaradi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1861802548
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University of California, San Diego
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sefaradi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sefaradi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sefaradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sefaradi works at
Dr. Sefaradi speaks Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sefaradi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sefaradi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sefaradi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sefaradi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.