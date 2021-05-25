See All Podiatrists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Tarzana, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD

Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Soleymani works at JACOB SALEH MD in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soleymani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arash Vahdat MD Inc.
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 714, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 769-8637
  2. 2
    Emergency Medicine Assocs
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 881-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    Cedars Foot & Ankle Center Staff :Delcy, Janet & Vanessa were amazing !!!!! Dr. Ashkan Soleymani wrote several referrals/participated in meetings with my Medical group etc . My health insurance provider & General physician approved my need of services. Yet my medical group took months to approve my actual appointments and service of new orthotics . ( they were 5 years old ) I pay a fortune monthly between myself and my employer . All staff members were patient with me and listened to my frustrated/teary stories. Finally when approved I received excellent care . In addition, I was informed of added services available and eligibility. I am thankful this podiatry practice did not give up on me receiving my much needed services. Orthotics & foot care is important for both physical and mental health. Thank you everyone !!!
    Ann Codron — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD
    About Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1770525065
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani works at JACOB SALEH MD in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soleymani’s profile.

    Dr. Soleymani has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleymani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

