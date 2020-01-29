Dr. Ashkan Zand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Zand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Zand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Methodist Hospital
Dr. Zand works at
Locations
-
1
Allied Medical2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 805-3587Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zand?
Really patient and professional doctor. He detailly laid out all the options I have for the treatment and explained the pros and cons of each of them. I also have a better understanding of my disease thanks to this knowledgeable doctor!
About Dr. Ashkan Zand, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1639599632
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zand works at
Dr. Zand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.