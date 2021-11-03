Overview of Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD

Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Shaterian works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.