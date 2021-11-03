Dr. Shaterian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD
Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.
Dr. Shaterian's Office Locations
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Banner Estrella Medical Center9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-4000
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Regency Skin Institute Pllc10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 243-9077Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Industrial Hand and Physical Therapy Inc15830 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 258-4788
Abrazo West Campus13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 882-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaterian is very friendly and patient. I could tell he really cared about the outcome of my surgeries. He was extremely professional and treated me with a great deal of respect. I would recommend him to anyone in need of plastic surgery.
About Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
